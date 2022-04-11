A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a newborn baby.

The seven-week-old boy was found unresponsive at a property in Burnley, in Lancashire, on 28 November 2021 and was taken to hospital.

He was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment but died two days later.

A 25-year-old male and a woman of the same age, both from Burnley, were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted and further medical investigation is required to establish a cause of death.

Police say they have rearrested the man and woman on suspicion of murder but, following further enquiries, the woman was later released without charge.

The man remains on police bail until Wednesday, 31 August. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0581 of November 28.