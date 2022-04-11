Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

A British emergency department nurse has been speaking of the terrible conditions that some fleeing the fighting in Ukraine have had to endure.

Lorraine Lloyd, from Countess of Chester hospital, flew out to the war-torn country at the end of March as part of a team of medics from the Manchester-based charity UK Med.

They have set up a number of static and mobile clinics across Ukraine to provide medical assistance to those who are sick or wounded.

The team from UK Med charity based in Eastern Ukraine Credit: UK Med

Lorraine is part of a team who are currently based in a town called Drohobych, south of Lviv, where they are providing primary care alongside the local hospital.

She told ITV Granada Reports that they have heard "heartbreaking stories" from some of those who have fled from further east, including accounts from some that they have been eating snow to stay alive because they have had no food or drink.

She explained that "some have spent two days on a train, standing up in a cramped carriage with no food, no water, with small children having to get to the west.

"People have spent almost a week or so in basements that have been dark, and dusty, with poor ventilation that have caused them some breathing problems especially some of the children.

"And that's a lot of the stories that we've heard that they've been living on snow because they've had no food, no water, so they've been eating snow just to try and stay hydrated while they made their way here."

UK Med treating patients at a clinic that has been set up by the Manchester-based charity in Eastern Ukraine Credit: UK Med

Lorraine normally works as a nurse in the emergency department at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She has been working with UK Med for three years, in which time she has deployed to Sierra Leone and Malawi.

Lorraine Lloyd working at the Countess of Chester Hospital Credit: Lorraine Lloyd

Lorraine told ITV Granada Reports that she felt compelled to help: "I'm a nurse. I've been a nurse for many years. And the people of Ukraine have captured everybody's hearts worldwide.

"There's lots and lots of people who have helped in many, many ways.

"And this is my part of helping, if I can provide some small service to the people here for what health needs, then I'm more than happy to do that. It's actually a privilege to do it."

UK Med currently have three teams working in Ukraine; in Lviv, Dnipro and Drohobych - all made up of a mixture of doctors, surgeons, nurses, midwives and logisticians.

Chester nurse Lorraine Lloyd unpacking medical equipment at the clinic in Ukraine run by Manchester charity UK Med Credit: UK Med

The team at UK Med, are providing primary healthcare assistance to those who have fled the fighting further east, supporting the local hospitals already operating in Ukraine.

Lorraine says they have treated patients for all sorts of ailments that you would expect a GP to see.

"So obviously because people have had to flee the parts to flee quickly, they've obviously had to leave treatment, leaving medication and everything behind," she adds.

"So things like people with high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, just the general sorts of aches and pains, but things just an awful lot of psychological trauma because of the conflict that they have witnessed."

The team have been caring for the thousands of women, children and men who have taken up shelter in the city. Credit: UK Med

A UK Med team member showing one of the static clinics set up in Ukraine, to provide primary healthcare to those who need it:

Play Brightcove video

What does the charity UK Med do?

UK-Med is a frontline medical aid charity. Born of the NHS, they have been sending teams to disaster zones for over 20 years to provide healthcare when crises or disasters hit.

They are the leading partners in the UK Emergency Medical Team, the front line of the UK government’s response to a humanitarian crisis overseas. Drawing from their membership of 1000 global healthcare professionals, they recruit and train teams who are ready to deploy within 24 hours’ notice.

They respond rapidly to emergencies, delivering the expertise needed to support local health services and save people’s lives.

If you want to find out more about UK Med and their latest Ukraine appeal you can find that here