This is the moment a suspected stolen BMW crashed head-on into another car while being chased by police.Video footage from a nearby business shows a car waiting at a set of traffic lights before another vehicle travelling at speed ploughs straight into it.The car appears to be pushed down Townley Street, near the junction with Oldham Road by the BMW before coming to a stop.

The horror smash saw five rushed to hospital following the incident on Townley Street in Middleton, Greater Manchester, shortly after 10pm on 10 April.

Three men have also been arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving offences.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the 'stolen' vehicle also crashed into another car shortly before.

Of those needing treatment, three people from the other two vehicles - two men and a woman - were taken to hospital and treated for 'minor injuries.'

While two of the men travelling in the BMW also required hospital treatment.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

A spokesperson for GMP said: "Three men are in police custody after a stolen car crashed in Middleton. Officers spotted the suspect car - a BMW believed to have been stolen in Royton, Oldham on 7 April - near junction 19 of the M60 at about 9:35pm 10 April."A GMP patrol followed the stolen car towards Rochdale and then back towards Middleton before the pursuit was discontinued and picked up by the force helicopter.

"The stolen vehicle then collided with two vehicles on Townley Street, Middleton, at about 10:15pm."Three males fled the scene on foot but were arrested a short time later with two requiring hospital treatment for minor injuries.

"A 20-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article."The other two - aged 18 and 19 - have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. The occupants of the other two vehicles - two men and a woman - were taken to hospital with minor injuries."