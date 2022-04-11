An Oscar-winning film starring some of the biggest names in Hollywood has inspired an artist in Stockport.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, starring Francis McDormand and Woody Harrelson, tells the story of a grieving mother who erects three red road signs to catch her daughter's killer.

The dark comedy, which won two Oscars in 2018, inspired artist Helen Clapcott, who thought she too could stop people in their tracks and get them to notice her work.

Artist Helen Clapcott was inspired by the Hollywood film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Credit: ITV News

She has created an eye-catching roadside art gallery on Wellington Street, near Stockport town centre, out of three empty billboards.

A trio of scenes details her hometown's long and distinguished industrial heritage.

Her artwork, which sells for tens of thousands of pounds, has been blown up in size for all to see instead of being hidden in a gallery or private collection.

The paintings: Dog and Tyres, The Last Carnival, and The Last of Stockport Paper Mill have each been enlarged to fill the billboards.

Each billboard is a scene detailing Stockport's long and distinguished industrial heritage. Credit: ITV News

They are proving to be very popular with the locals, with one man saying Helen should "get a medal" for her "brilliant" work.

"It's not often that you get billboards with excavation digger pictures on it. I think they are unique and they are lovely to look at", another local said.

The three billboards with Helen's work will be on view until at least the end of April - and it will not cost you a penny to see them.

