Police officers across England and Wales are to receive specific training on the implications of using a Taser in front of a child, a report has recommended.

The changes come after a father was Tasered multiple times at a petrol station in front of his five-year-old child in Stretford, Greater Manchester.

Ziggy Desmond Mombeyarara was taken down by a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers on Chester Road after driving 72mph in a 30mph zone on 6 May, 2020.

Footage taken at the time shows him and two police officers on the petrol station forecourt.

The 35-year-old was seen putting down his crying son, moments before he falls to the ground after a Taser is fired.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation was conducted in May 2021 into complaints made by Mr Mombeyarara after the incident sparked major protests.

The report said there was no evidence that Mr Mombeyarara’s ethnicity was a factor in the officers' use of the taser, which was deemed "acceptable".

However the IOPC have now issued five recommendations, including national training for Taser-equipped officers that looks at "considerations when a child is present."

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said: “The disproportionate use of Taser against Black people, which is seen nationally, means it is especially important for the police to be able to justify the use of Taser in cases like this.“While the evidence in this investigation showed officers had acted in accordance with the relevant policies, guidance and procedures, we identified ways the force could improve the response to similar situations in future and welcome the progress made to address them. “It is particularly pleasing that national training for officers equipped with Tasers will now include specific learning to assist in cases where a child is present.“There is no doubt Tasers are a valuable tool for keeping both the public and police safe in dangerous circumstances but the public needs to be reassured it is being used appropriately.

"Our recommendations are aimed at ensuring officers are equipped to make the right decisions and that communities can better understand them.”

The IOPC also issued specific recommendations for Greater Manchester Police force, including: