Play Brightcove video

The moment captain Fernandinho announces his exit from Manchester City.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho shocked his boss Pep Guardiola by revealing his plans to leave the club at the end of the season.Fernandinho has not been a regular starter this term and is out of contract in the summer having signed a 12-month contract extension last year.Ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, the 36-year-old Brazilian midfielder said he would not be staying for a 10th campaign.

"I will go back to Brazil" - Manchester City captain Fernandinho reveals exit from Manchester City. Credit: PA images

Asked if he expected to still be at the Etihad Stadium next season, he said: “No, I want to play regularly.

"I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me.”

Guardiola expressed his surprise at Fernandinho’s announcement when he appeared after his player at a press conference.The City boss said: "I didn’t know. You give me the news. I didn’t hear it. We will see what happens. I don’t know what will happen. He is so important. I’ll ask him."He continued: "At the end of the season we talk. Maybe it’s because of his family. I would love it (if he stayed). We will talk."

"Oh! I didn't know", Pep Guardiola said after hearing the news of Fernandinho's exit. Credit: PA images

The 36-year-old has won four Premier League titles and six League Cups since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

The player later issued a statement on Twitter saying he had given an "honest and spontaneous" answer.

"But anyone who knows me also knows that my greatest honesty is with Man City and my duties as team captain", he said.

"My focus is 100% on winning all the titles we are playing for and I will only talk about my future at the end of the season. Let’s keep pushing!"

Guardiola said the 36-year-old Brazilian, who made his last Premier League start against Norwich in February, has been “an incredible player for City”.“The role he plays this season – I like the people who behave behind the scenes,” Guardiola said.“I know what he has done, behind me, he handles many of our players and stars for the benefit of the team.“I praise him and he was here when I arrive. Raheem (Sterling), Kevin (De Bruyne), John (Stones), a few players. We know him well, from day one to now always here.“An incredible player for Man City. There are things nobody knows but I know exactly.”