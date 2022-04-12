A teenager and a woman have been arrested after police were pelted with bricks and bottles during fun fair.

Officers were originally called to Bootle Fair, on Acorn Way, following reports of a "reckless fight", at around 8.05pm on Monday 11 April.

At the scene Merseyside Police said a young woman had allegedly been assaulted by a young man, who was removed by security staff.Security staff then claim a gang of teens and young people gathered outside the fair and challenged them.

When police attended to remove the gang, bricks and bottles were thrown at officers.Two police vehicles were damaged during the incident and an officer suffered minor injuries.

Three young people also say they were assaulted by security staff during the incident and sustained minor injuries.As a result of the disturbance, a 15-year-old female from Runcorn was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage to a police vehicle and a public order offence.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a police vehicle.Both were taken into custody and have been questioned by police. Extensive enquiries into the incident are now ongoing.

A police officer was injured and three other people reported minor injuries from the security staff during the incident. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Sefton Community Policing Chief Inspector Tracie Trubshaw said: "We simply will not tolerate such appalling violence and anti-social behaviour in our communities and, while we have made several arrests, our extensive enquiries into the incident last night continue.

"This type of reckless behaviour not only puts the safety of officers at risk but also the safety of the public."Such anti-social behaviour and attacks on emergency service workers whilst carrying out their duties is unacceptable and we are working to identify and deal with those involved. I would ask parents and carers - do you know what your children are up to when they are out?"Please speak to them to prevent a repeat of this type of behaviour and the risk of somebody being seriously injured.

"I would like to reassure the community that going forward, we also have a number of options available to tackle such behaviour, including dispersal zones.

"Where we receive reports of anti-social behaviour, we will not hesitate to take action."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on social media or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000249204.