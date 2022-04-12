Great-grandmother dies almost five months after BMW crashed into Westhoughton bungalow
A "special" great-grandmother has died almost five months after a car ploughed into her living room while she slept.
Edna Kearns suffered serious leg injuries when a BMW crashed into her bungalow on White Horse Grove in Westhoughton, Greater Manchester, on 28 November, 2021.
The 92-year-old was discharged from hospital earlier this year but died at Royal Bolton Hospital on Friday, 8 April.
Her granddaughter Lesley Lister says a post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish a cause of death.
Paying tribute, Ms Lister said: "Grandma was a very special lady, she was a fighter till the very end.
"We'll never forget her witty sense of humour she kept till the very end."Her presence is already greatly missed by all the family.
"It's left a huge hole in our hearts."
Michael Vose, of Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens, Merseyside, was charged in relation to the crash, which happened at around 5:15am.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.
He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging property in relation to a separate incident on the same day.
Vose will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on 3 May.