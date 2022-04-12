A "special" great-grandmother has died almost five months after a car ploughed into her living room while she slept.

Edna Kearns suffered serious leg injuries when a BMW crashed into her bungalow on White Horse Grove in Westhoughton, Greater Manchester, on 28 November, 2021.

The 92-year-old was discharged from hospital earlier this year but died at Royal Bolton Hospital on Friday, 8 April.

Her granddaughter Lesley Lister says a post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish a cause of death.

The BMW crashed into the 92-year-old's living room. Credit: MEN Media

Paying tribute, Ms Lister said: "Grandma was a very special lady, she was a fighter till the very end.

"We'll never forget her witty sense of humour she kept till the very end."Her presence is already greatly missed by all the family.

"It's left a huge hole in our hearts."

Edna Kearns suffered serious leg injuries in the crash. Credit: MEN Media

Michael Vose, of Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens, Merseyside, was charged in relation to the crash, which happened at around 5:15am.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing criminal damage.

He was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging property in relation to a separate incident on the same day.

Vose will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on 3 May.