Stamps lovingly made by Isle of Man artist issued by Island's Post Office

The Isle of Man Post Office has issued a joyful set of six stamps showcasing the work of one of the island's most individual and popular artists.

Liverpool-born Eileen Schaer has been painting since 1970 and moved to the Isle of Man in 1975.

Her late husband, the artist and teacher David Fletcher, was Course Leader for the Arts Foundation Course at the IOM College for many years.

They raised two children and supported the work of generations of young Manx students and graduates.

The collection focusses on animals that Eileen has painted in which they are set in an imaginary setting either alone or in human company.

She says: "We can learn so much from animals. They have no ego, live in the moment and can show you so much love.

"It is such a privilege to experience that connection between yourself and another creature.

"Animals can be our best friends, they can be loyal and can be our guardians."

She added: “It’s such a privilege to have the opportunity to celebrate my animal paintings in this new issue of Isle of Man stamps and to be able to showcase them to a new audience.”

Maxine Cannon, General Manager, Isle of Man Stamps and Coins, said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Eileen and Isle of Man Advertising on this project and I am sure our collectors worldwide will be delighted to place the artworks into their Isle of Man album.”