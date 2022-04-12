The prestigious Turner Prize is being presented in Liverpool this year, for the first time in 15 years.

One of the world's best-known prizes for the visual arts, the Turner Prize aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art.

The four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2022 are Heather Phillipson, Ingrid Pollard, Veronica Ryan and Sin Wai Kin.

An exhibition of their work will be held at Tate Liverpool from 20 October to 19 March 2023.

Each year the Turner Prize is awarded by Tate to an artist who is born, living or working in Britain. The winner receives a £25,000 prize, and will be announced in Liverpool at the end of the year.

Albert Dock and Tate Liverpool on Liverpool waterfront. Credit: PA

Tate Liverpool was the first gallery outside London to host the prize in 2007 when it helped launch the city's year as European Capital of Culture.

Who are the artists shortlisted?

Heather Phillipson

Nominated for her solo exhibition RUPTURE NO 1: blowtorching the bitten peach at Tate Britain, London and her Fourth Plinth commission, THE END. Phillipson’s wide-ranging practice involves collisions of wildly different materials, media and gestures in what she calls "quantum thought experiments".

Heather Phillipson's The End Credit: David Parry

The jury described the overwhelming experience of visiting her immersive Tate Britain commission after lockdown, and the transformative effect of her Fourth Plinth commission in Trafalgar Square. They particularly applauded the audacious and sophisticated way Phillipson splices absurdity, tragedy and imagination to probe urgent and complex ideas.

Ingrid Pollard

Nominated for her solo exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning at MK Gallery, Milton Keynes. Working primarily in photography, but also sculpture, film and sound, Pollard’s work questions our relationship with the natural world and interrogates ideas such as Britishness, race and sexuality.

Ingrid Pollard's Carbon Slowly Turning at MK Gallery

The jury commended Pollard's work which for decades has uncovered stories and histories hidden in plain sight. They were struck by the bold new developments in Pollard’s recent work, especially a new series of kinetic, anthropomorphic sculptures, which build on Pollard’s career-long enquiry into the figure moving through space.

Veronica Ryan

Nominated for her solo exhibition Along a Spectrum at Spike Island, Bristol and her Hackney Windrush Art Commission in London. Ryan creates sculptural object and installations using containers, compartments, and combinations of natural and fabricated forms to reference displacement, fragmentation and alienation.

Veronica Ryan's Along a Spectrum.

The jury praised Ryan's highly accomplished new body of work made during a residency at Spike Island, which explores ecology, history and dislocation, as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic. The jury were struck by the exquisite sensuality and tactility of her sculptures, both in the gallery and for the public commission in Hackney.

Sin Wai Kin

Nominated for their involvement in the British Art Show 9 and their solo presentation at Blindspot Gallery, Frieze London. Sin brings fantasy to life through storytelling in performance, moving image, writing, and print. Drawing on their own experience existing between binary categories, their work realises fictional narratives to describe lived realities of desire, identification, and consciousness.

The jury highlighted their film Dream of Wholeness in Parts 2021 in which traditional Chinese philosophy and dramaturgy intersects with contemporary drag, music and poetry. The jury were impressed by the boundary-pushing nature of Sin's work, and how they deftly translated the visceral quality of their live performances into film.

The four shortlisted artists will have their work displayed at Liverpool Tate.

Alex Farquharson, Director of Tate Britain and Co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: "With so many museums and galleries reopening in May 2021, it’s been a terrific 12 months for contemporary British art, as demonstrated by this excitingly rich and varied Turner Prize shortlist.

"I congratulate all four artists on their brilliant contributions and can’t wait to see their exhibition at Tate Liverpool."

Helen Legg, Director of Tate Liverpool and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury said: "I’m excited that these four outstanding artists will be showing their work in Liverpool for this year’s Turner Prize in what should be a mesmerising and dynamic exhibition.

"The jury has travelled the length and breadth of the country, taking advantage of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the explosion of creativity that has emerged from the pandemic. The result is a diverse group of artists, each with a singular vision, who impressed the judges with the intensity of their presentations, while also dealing with important issues facing our society today."

Listen to our entertainment podcast - Unscripted