Warrington Wolves launch Fans For Foodbanks scheme

Play Brightcove video

Warrington Wolves in conjunction with their Charitable Foundation have joined forces to launch a new initiative to support those most in need from the local community.

The ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ initiative is similar to schemes already in place at many football clubs across the country including Everton, Liverpool and Huddersfield Town where fans bring household food and toiletries on match days. The items that are collected will be distributed to two foodbanks who have been supported by Warrington Wolves and their supporters throughout the pandemic, Warrington Foodbank and Friends of Meadowside.

Warrington Foodbank say they they are dealing with more enquiries from the public than ever before. At the same time they're also seeing a decrease in donations. They hope this scheme will help boost supplies.

Supporters attending any matches at The Halliwell Jones Stadium or Victoria Park Asics Stadium, should look out for the branded collection station next to the Official Club Shop store which will be in place 90 minutes before kick-off. A donation station will also be available inside the Club Store throughout the week, should anyone wish to bring any items on a non-match day.

As part of the Welfare Reform agenda for the town, Warrington Borough Council have offered their support through the donation of the donation stations.