London Euston station will be closed for essential railway improvements over the Easter bank holidays affecting travellers from the North West.

The essential upgrades mean no trains will serve London Euston between 15 – 18 April (Good Friday to Easter Monday).

The disruption will also affect Manchester City and Liverpool's FA Cup game at Wembley on 16 April - with no direct trains between Liverpool Lime Street or Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston.

7,000 worker hours will be spent over the Easter Holidays.

5,000 tonnes of foundation stone will be laid.

60,000 Liverpool and Manchester City fans will watch semi-final at Wembley.

Network Rail has warned passengers that travelling on those days could have longer journeys, fewer available seats, and may need to use rail replacement buses.

Fans have described the arrangements as "shambolic" with 60,000 fans expected to descend on Wembley.

The significant improvements will be a major feat for engineers.

Over half a mile of new track will be laid. 5,000 tonnes of foundation stone will be laid. Credit: Network Rail

More than 7,000 worker hours, 10 engineering trains, and 10 cranes and excavators will lay over half a mile worth of new track with 5,000 tonnes of new railway stone being laid.

It is hoped it will improve future journeys on one of Europe's busiest routes for people and goods.

In the North West, Network Rail are also making signalling and track improvements on lines around Crewe station and there are railway foundation stone upgrades on the West Coast main line at Carnforth in Lancashire.

There are changes to trains between Liverpool and Manchester due to track maintenance around Liverpool South Parkway.