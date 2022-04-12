A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the chest in Liverpool.

Gary Morgan was found with a puncture wound on Lavan Close, Everton, at about 11.30pm on Sunday, 10 April.

Merseyside Police said the 36-year-old was taken to hospital, but he later died.

A 30-year-old woman - Emma Walsh, of Lavan Close, Everton - has been charged with his murder and remanded in custody.

She is set to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence Remand Court on Tuesday, 12 April.A 60-year-old man who was also arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Paying tribute to his life, the family of Gary Morgan said he was a "caring lad who brightened everyone's day who was taken far too soon."He was a loving father, son and brother who will be missed by all".