A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman after he broke into her home while she slept.

Jack Burns, 24, from Lancaster and of no fixed abode, broke into his victim's house on 9 September 2021 before assaulting her as she lay in bed.

Burns was handed a seven-year sentence at Preston Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to sexual assault and burglary.

Burns was jailed for five years and given an extended licence period of a further two-years after a judge ruled him to be a dangerous offender. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DS Hana Alayli-Moore, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "Burns broke into the victim’s home late at night then subjected her to a vicious sexual assault.

"I am satisfied with Burns' sentence and hope it sends a message that we will not tolerate this type of crime in Lancashire. I also hope it brings the victim some closure and she is able to start moving forward with her life."