A racist man from Merseyside has pleaded guilty to sending a "vile and offensive" message to Labour MP Dawn Butler.

Ms Butler said she "feared for the safety of her staff and herself" after John Fagan, from Oriel Road, Bootle, sent the offensive email on the evening of 13 July, 2021.

The MP for Brent Central, who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, is prominent in speaking out against discrimination and inequality.

She reported the email to the Metropolitan Police who then traced it back to Fagan, 58, who then transferred the case to Merseyside Police.

He was arrested, and pleaded guilty to sending a malicious communication that was grossly offensive at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on 12 April.

Fagan will be sentenced on 5 May.

Crown Prosecutor Jessica Foy of CPS Mersey Cheshire said: "These comments were vile, racist and offensive and criticised her as a person – hate crime at its worst.

“Hate crime very often attacks people for something they can do nothing about, such as their race, sex or sexual orientation.

"It attacks the very core of the person and that is why it is so offensive.

“The Crown Prosecution Service works with the police to track down the perpetrators of this sort of offending and bring them to justice.

"John Fagan has taken to his keyboard to spread hate and is facing the consequences. ”