A new, social dance movement is taking Blackpool by storm and people are being urged to get involved.

Blackpool’s museum of fun and entertainment, Showtown will join arts programme LeftCoast and local dance company House of Wingz in launching their Get Dancing film, The Blackpool Way with a 'flashmob' event on Wednesday 13 April.

People will be given lessons on how to do the dance, and the first flashmob will be at Houndshill Shopping centre outside the old Debenhams store at 1pm.

The Blackpool Way dance Credit: Showtown

Get Dancing emerged out of the last two years as an antidote to the pandemic and now thepublic will be able to enjoy the final result.

The film features 15-year-old Blake Rainey as the main character, who dances through thetown, showcasing the best of Blackpool, its history of dance and the people who live there.

Throughout the six-minute spectacle, Blake and his fellow local cast members perform thetown’s new social dance, the Blackpool Way.

During lockdown, Showtown, LeftCoast and House of Wingz put a call out on social mediaasking people to create their own movement to Blackpool’s new song The Blackpool Way,created by Leeds-based composer, Callum Harvie.

Aishley and Sam then crafted a brand new routine inspired by the submissions, featuring moves including 'Spot the Seagull', 'The Seaside Strut' and 'The Windy Walk'.

Dancing on Blackpool Pier Credit: Showtown

Dancing has been a huge part of the Blackpool experience for over 150 years.

One of the first places you could dance in Blackpool was in the open air on the piers and following their success new places to dance opened across the town.

Beautiful and opulent ballrooms were built to accommodate this interest in ballroom dancing. The Tower Ballroom came first in 1894, quickly followed by the Empress Ballroom and then Alhambra which soon after became the Palace.

In the early 1900s people liked to dance for escapism from their hard working lives and to have a bit of fun. To attract the crowds, ballroom bandleaders created new novelty dances, to keep the public interested. Every summer, thousands of people would flock to Blackpool eager to learn the latest dance crazes created within the town.