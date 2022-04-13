Shocking video footage of young girls desecrating a baby's grave has sparked outrage.

Two clips of the incident, which took place in Leigh, Greater Manchester, have been shared widely on social media.

One shows a girl taking items from the grave of a young child in Leigh Cemetery and throwing an object at the headstone while laughing.

The other shows a girl taking flowers from another grave and pouring them from their container onto a path.

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said officers had visited the cemetery since the video was taken.

They confirmed there was ‘no physical damage’ to the headstone.

Shocked viewers have taken to social media to voice their displeasure of the act which has been branded as ‘disgusting and vile’.

One person wrote: "It's absolutely vile! Any decent parent would be disgusted!"

Another wrote: "Disgusting! They should be ashamed of themselves! Why are they even hanging around the cemetery anyway!"

Another called for an intervention from the culprits' parents, saying: "Hopefully the parents actually do something about it, public apology to the family members and cleaning all the graves up for a start, horrible silly little girls."

Paul Barton, Wigan Council’s director for environment, said: “We are aware of a video from Leigh Cemetery which is circulating on social media.

“Following reports of this video, our teams have visited the cemetery and we can confirm that there is no physical damage to the headstone.

"We do not condone this behaviour in any way and we would like to reassure families that we are committed to ensuring all of our cemeteries are safe places to visit and remember loved ones.”