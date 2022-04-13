Dr Sylvia Lancaster has been described as a 'formidable' woman.

Following the brutal murder of her 20-year-old daughter Sophie Lancaster, who was killed for being a 'goth' in 2007, Sylvia took a stand against hate crime that would change the lives of others.

Sylvia died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, 12 April, in Blackburn hospital.

Her death comes a few weeks after the news one of her daughter's killers was due to be released from prison.

Sophie Lancaster's mother Sylvia.

Who was Sylvia Lancaster?

Sylvia had been a youth worker for more than 20 years, working with young people aged 13 to 25 as an intensive adviser; providing support for those experiencing teenage pregnancy, drug dependency and emotional and educational issues.

She came into the public eye following the horrendous murder of her daughter Sophie who was kicked to death in a park in Bacup because she was dressed 'differently.'

Sophie's boyfriend was also badly beaten in what the judge called a 'feral' attack.

Sylvia fought to have Sophie’s attack recognised as a hate crime and her killers sentenced accordingly.

In a tribute, the Sophie Lancaster Foundation said Sylvia "challenged authority and fought for what she believed in." Credit: Sophie Lancaster Foundation

What did Sylvia do?

Following the murder trial, Sylvia set up the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in 2009. The charity runs outreach programmes in schools, universities and in the community to challenge intolerance of others.

It also works with the justice system and policing to recognise 'subculture' hate crime. Sylvia didn't current legislation went far enough.

In 2013, Greater Manchester Police became the first in the country to recognise hate crimes against so called subcultures such as goths and punks.

For many years, Sylvia was also a member of the Government’s Independent Advisory Group on Hate Crime.

In May 2021, with the help of Sylvia, Coronation Street based a story on the killing to highlight the issue.

Sophie Lancaster was kicked until she lost consciousness and died in hospital from her injuries 14 days later.

Was Sylvia recognised for her work?

Sylvia was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2014 for her work in reducing hate crime and community cohesion.

She was also awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Bolton (2018) and University of Surrey (2019).

Sophie Lancaster Credit: PA images

Tributes to Sylvia

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, known for her role as Hayley Cropper on Coronation Street, played Sylvia as part of a television programme and was also a was a patron of the charity.

She paid tribute to Sylvia calling her a "force for good".

Lancashire police tweeted to say "We are shocked and saddened at Sylvia's death. She worked tirelessly with us and many others to combat hate, prejudice and intolerance through @sophie_charity and to make sure Sophie's legacy lives on. RIP Sylvia."