A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision between the car and the teenager on County Road, Kirkby, shortly after 3pm today (13 April).

A number of emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, attended.

The North West Ambulance Service said the boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by road.

Damage to the windscreen of a red Seat was visible from the road Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police closed the road as officers dealt with the incident.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene to help them with their enquiries.

County Road has remained closed, leading to a significant build up of rush hour traffic as vehicles came to a standstill.

The scene on County Road, Kirkby Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "At around 3pm officers were called to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian - a teenage boy and a red Seat on County Road in Kirkby today, 13 April 2022.

"Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver remained at the scene and assisted police with their enquiries.

"County Road between Boyes Brown and Hall Lane is currently closed whilst officers continue their investigations.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information can contact us by DM via our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with LOG 540 of 13 April."