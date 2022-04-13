Police are investigating after a woman was dragged under the door of her car by a thief as he stole her Hyundai.

CCTV, posted on social media, shows the woman leaving her car on the road outside Booker Avenue Post Office in Allerton, south Liverpool, and crossing the pavement to post a letter.

As she walks back toward the vehicle a man climbs into the driver's seat. The woman rushes back to the car, opens the car door and attempts to tackle the thief.

But the car then reverses, dragging the woman along the gutter and under the driver's door.

After hitting the car parked behind it, the car drives away, narrowly avoiding the woman lying at the side of the road.

The car thief walking towards to blue Hyundai. Credit: Footage from social media

Merseyside Police were called to the scene, but despite a search of the area the vehicle could not be located. The victim did not report any injuries.Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Credit: Footage from social media

Inspector Paul Rannard said: "The theft of any vehicle is a despicable offence which has the potential to leave the rightful owner without means of getting to work, to shop and to enjoy their day-to-day lives."It was only by sheer good fortune the victim was not injured during this incident and we're aware of video footage circulating online.

"I know that the vast majority of people in our community will be appalled when watching this and I urge them to help us trace the person responsible so that we can bring them to justice."Anybody who was in the Booker Avenue area yesterday morning who witnessed anything or who has any information then please let us know.

"Similarly if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please review it and let us know if you see a blue Hyundai being or anything or anyone suspicious. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries."Finally I would urge everyone to be vigilant and lock your vehicle when parked so it can't be taken by opportunistic thieves. You can find more information and advice around stopping vehicle theft on our website."Can you help?