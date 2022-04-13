The wife of The Wanted star Tom Parker has invited fans to pay their lasts respects outside his funeral, which is set to take place next week.

The Bolton-born singer died aged 33 on 30 March surrounded by his family after having been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, glioblastoma.

On Instagram, the actor and wife of Tom, Kelsey Parker said she thought it would be “beautiful” to see people "line the route" to where the private service is taking place.

She said: "There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.

"It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.”

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Tom Parker, his wife Kelsey and their two children Aurelia and Bodhi. Credit: Instagram

Tom Parker's family, friends and fans have raised more than £51,000 for charity.

Kelsey, who he married in 2018, set up the GoFundMe page to raise funds for "amazing causes in Tom's name".

The 33-year-old singer spent his remaining years raising awareness of brain tumours, and to raised much-needed funds to fight it.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.