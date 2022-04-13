Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a young woman was followed in St Helens town centre by a man who made inappropriate comments to her.

The incident happened on Duke Street at around 8.50am on Friday March 11. The woman was not injured but was left shaken by her ordeal.

Merseyside Police have now released two pictures of a man they think could help with their enquiries.

Sergeant Joanne Jacob said: “The young woman was simply going about her business when she was approached by a man who followed her and repeatedly made inappropriate comments.

"The woman was able to walk away and meet up with her friend but was understandably left upset by the man’s behaviour.

"It is unacceptable to think that any woman or girl feels uncomfortable or scared to walk down the street.

"Together we are partners we are taking action to address the fears raised about violence against women and girls, and we are trying to address them, with the ultimate aim of making our streets safer for women and girls.

"If a woman is subjected to sexual violence or abuse Merseyside Police and our partners will investigate and treat those who have been preyed upon with dignity and respect.

"Don't be afraid to tell someone, find the courage to come forward and get the help you deserve. There is a lot of help out there both from specialist officers and our partner organisations.

"As a society we need to take a strong stance against attacks on women who should be empowered to live their lives without fear of sexual objectification, harassment, or physical and mental abuse.

"Together with our partners, we are actively addressing the fears being raised about violence against women, and we are trying to address them, with the ultimate aim of making our streets safer for women and girls".