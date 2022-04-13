Two children have died in hospital after a house fire in Lancashire.Police were called at around 8pm on Friday, 8 April, to an address on Coronation Crescent in Preston following reports of a fire with several people trapped inside a house.

A mother and her two children - a girl aged three and a boy aged five - were rescued from the terraced house and taken to hospital.

The children's condition was described as critical but police say "medical intervention was withdrawn" on Tuesday, 12 April.

Both children have passed away and a file will be passed onto the Coroner.

The mother, aged in her 20s, suffered injuries which were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. The children’s family continued to be supported by specially-trained officers."A joint investigation between the police force and Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire is continuing.

A man, 24, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life was released with no further action.Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

"Our enquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing.”Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 1305 of 8 April.