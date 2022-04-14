Atletico Madrid could face disciplinary action after a mass brawl during their Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

Scuffles broke out late in the match on Wednesday, 14 April, which saw Atletico's Stefan Savic launch an attack on Phil Foden, headbutt Raheem Sterling and then pull Jack Grealish's hair at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Tensions then boiled over into the tunnel with players needing to be separated after TV footage showed objects being thrown before police reportedly intervened to restore order.

UEFA could now appoint an ethics and disciplinary inspector to fully investigate what happened, and will await and assess reports on the trouble from the referee and match delegate.

Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic head butting Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. Credit: PA Images

The first major flashpoint came late in the game as a scuffle erupted after Felipe kicked Foden, whose head he had also bloodied in a poor earlier challenge.

As the England player rolled in agony on the ground, Savic then ran at him, causing players from both sides to come to each defence.

As the fight broke out, between players, substitutes and staff, Grealish was seen exchanging words with Savic, causing the Montenegrin to grab his hair.

Replays then showed the defender shove his head into Sterling's forehead behind the referee's back.

Savic was handed a yellow card, while Felipe was sent off for his involvement.

Off the pitch, as the game finished 0-0, the problems continued with scuffles continuing in the tunnel.

There were also suggestions City manager Pep Guardiola had liquid thrown at him.

Guardiola later said he had "nothing to say" in relation to the trouble but did add that “everyone saw the action”.

Action by UEFA would come just days after Atletico were hit with a partial stadium closure for the second leg against City for the “discriminatory behaviour” of their fans during the game in Manchester last week.

That punishment was suspended just hours before the match on Wednesday following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.