A football supporter has died after falling ill minutes before Liverpool's match against Benfica at Anfield.Stewards and other Reds fans tried to help the man, who is understood to have become unwell just 20 minutes before kick-off. He was taken to hospital, but later died.

Liverpool FC confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday, 14 April, as they offered condolences to his family.A club spokesperson, said: "It is with great regret that Liverpool Football Club can confirm that a supporter who was taken ill ahead of last night’s fixture against Benfica has sadly passed away."First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends."We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in providing urgent care and our appreciation to our medical professionals, stewards and all supporters in the vicinity of the incident for their assistance."