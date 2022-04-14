Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

He appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 14 April, after police charged the 54-year-old in relation to an incident that happened in Cheshire in September 2021.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders adjourned the case to Chester Crown Court where Hankey will be sentenced on 12 May.

Edward 'Ted' Hankey, from Stoke, is a British former professional darts player and two-time World Champion.

He recently withdrew from the 2022 World Seniors Darts Championships which took place in February.