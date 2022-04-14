Play Brightcove video

John McGuinness on rumours of retirement, turning 50 years old and his MBE as he prepares for his 100th start at the Isle of Man TT.

"New team, 100th start, 50-years-old, new teeth, MBE - jobs a dream can't ask for more."

That was how TT legend, John McGuinness summarised the interview after spending an hour with him at his home in Morecambe.

The Morecambe Missile said he "can't wait to get back to the Isle of Man" as he prepares to make his return to the mountain course after two years away.

23 The number of times McGuinness has won at the Isle of Man TT.

It will be his 100th start on the TT race course, after making his debut in 1996 and his first victory in 1999.

He has since achieved 23 wins at the world-famous event, second only to his idol Joey Dunlop with 26 victories.

McGuinness will be reuniting with his old team Honda Racing UK, who will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 'Fireblade' motorbike.

McGuinness on rumours of his retirement

In a year of milestones, McGuinness has already travelled to Windsor Castle to pick up his MBE for services to motorcycle racing, after appearing in the 2021 New Year's Honours list.

He attended the ceremony on 15 February, alongside his wife Becky, saying he was "super proud of this one".

He added that he had kept deleting government emails thinking they were contacting him about tax, before realising they were congratulating him for his MBE.

McGuinness on receiving his MBE at Windsor Castle

McGuinness made his debut at the TT in 1996 making him one of the most experienced riders on the TT course.

He achieved his first win in the Lightweight 250cc race three years later in 1999 and almost became the British 250 Champion in the same year.

Since then he has gone to win various accolades in the motorcycling world, and proudly displays many of them at his home in Morecambe.

McGuinness reminisces about breaking the 130mph lap record barrier for the average speed around the TT course

The Isle of Man TT is due to take place from Saturday 28 May to Saturday 11 June.

The fortnight of racing is set to make its return after being cancelled for two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans are expected to travel from all over the world to attend to the event.