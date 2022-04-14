A judge has paid tribute to the mother of Sophie Lancaster following her sudden death.

Sylvia Lancaster died suddenly on Tuesday 12 April in Blackburn hospital.

Judge Anthony Russell QC was the trial judge in the case where Sylvia’s daughter was the victim of a horrific murder 15 years ago.

In 2007, Sophia Lancaster was kicked to death in a park in Bacup while trying to defend her boyfriend from being attacked - simply because she dressed differently.

Sophie Lancaster was murdered in 2007 simply because she was a goth

Judge Russell said that throughout his entire career, it was Sophie Lancaster’s case which stuck out the most.

He said: “I dealt with many murder cases as a junior barrister, Queen’s Counsel and Judge, all of them terrible crimes, but the murder of Sophie Lancaster stands out in my memory as the most distressing of them, and I think about the case frequently.

“During the trial and its immediate aftermath one feature struck me as remarkable, and that was the dignified and inspirational conduct of Sylvia Lancaster, and of Mrs Maltby, the mother of the other victim in the case, Robert Maltby, whose tribute to his girlfriend was much admired at the time."

Sylvia Lancaster standing outside the Ministry of Justice in London in 2009 Credit: PA images

According Judge Russell Sylvia was present throughout the entire trial.

“The trial process is not a comfortable one for the families of victims, and the design of most courts is such that they find themselves in close proximity with the families of the defendants, and sometimes the defendants themselves.

“Mrs Lancaster was present throughout the trial and sat through what was harrowing evidence for all of us who were involved, but what must have amounted to torture for her.

“At the conclusion of the trial Mrs Lancaster wrote to me to thank the court staff for their courtesy and concern for her, a gesture which was greatly appreciated.

In his ten years sitting as senior judge at Preston Crown Court Anthony Russell QC said this was the only time anyone took the time to do this.

The Sophie Lancaster Foundation works to promote tolerance and acceptance for others Credit: Sophie Lancaster Foundation

Following the trial Sylvia set up a charity in memory of Sophie called the Sophie Lancaster Foundation raising awareness of hate crime, and advocating ways to combat it.

Judge Russell said: “I am aware of the excellent work done by the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, and I took part in some events organised in Lancashire concerning hate crime which meant that I had the privilege of meeting Sylvia Lancaster.

“Out of what can only be described as an evil event, she has been able to do much good, and she was rightly awarded the OBE to mark her work.”

“I am full of respect for Sylvia, and she, her family, friends and colleagues are very much in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

“I hope that this will be of some comfort. May Sylvia rest in peace, having joined Sophie, her beloved daughter. They will be remembered, with affection and admiration, for a long time.”