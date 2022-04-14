Play Brightcove video

"Saving lives at sea is worth helping" - Muriel Davies, 99, has been recognised for her fundraising efforts for the RNLI.

A 99-year-old fundraiser from the North West has been honoured with 'Maundy Money' by the Prince of Wales in Windsor.

Muriel Davies, from Bolton, served in the Women's Land Army during the Second World War and has raised money for the RNLI for more than 50 years.

Prince Charles followed the ancient tradition by distributing the coins to 96 men and 96 women on Thursday - as the Queen, who was not present, will turn 96 this year.

Muriel Davies meets Prince Charles at the ancient Maundy Money ritual. Credit: PA images

After the ceremony, which took place at St George's Chapel, Mrs Davies said it was "lovely" meeting Prince Charles, who wished her 'Happy Birthday' for July when she turns 100.

When asked if she missed Her Majesty the Queen, the 99-year-old joked about Charles deputising, saying: “I was glad to see anybody.”

She said she felt “honoured” to receive Maundy money and, speaking about her efforts collecting for the RNLI, she said charity boxes were left in pubs and clubs in Bolton, and quipped: “They fill them up and I empty them.”

Commenting on the importance of fundraising for the RNLI, she added: “Because it’s a good charity and water is so dangerous, I know that fire is as well, but water is very dangerous – saving lives at sea is worth helping.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Credit: PA images

During the ancient ceremony, each of the 96 recipients received two purses, one red and one white.

The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money - silver 10p and 3p pieces - to the value of 96 pence.

In the red pouch is a £5 coin and a 50p coin portraying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Both coins have been newly minted this year.

The Royal Maundy originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.