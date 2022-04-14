Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Ann O'Connor.

A new movie inspired by the iconic North West boyband Take That is going to "lift the town", as filming draws to a close in Clitheroe.

The Lancashire town played host to the Greatest Days cast for the best part of a month and - despite the multiple road closures, disruption and an influx of Take That fans - the visitors received a warm welcome.

Stephen Atkinson, the leader of Ribble Valley Council said: "We're coming out of Covid, we've all had a desperately sad time, and this is the tonic we need.

"This is going to lift the town - it's lifted the town - the music, the dance. I had a tear in my eye when I watched it through the camera the other day.

"It really felt great, it felt special, it felt like we're lifting off after all the problems we've had."

Greatest Days is set to be based on the Manchester group's jukebox musical The Band, which made its world premiere at the city's Opera House in September 2017, before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour.

It also appeared at at Theatre Royal Haymarket at London's West End in December 2018.

The story will follow five best friends who have the night of their lives while at the concert of their favourite boyband.

The group then reunite after 25 years, reminiscing on their past as they go down life's different paths.

The filming caused multiple road closures and drew the attention of Take That fans

Take That's remaining three members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen released a statement about news of the film, by Calendar Girls writer Tim Firth, back in April 2020.

At the time they said: "Greatest Days is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years.

"It puts a mirror on our audience – it's a celebration of our music but it's literally all about the fans and their friendships.

"Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting."

Comedian Aisling Bea is among the cast members

The band is played by newcomers Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Cory, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha, while comedian and actress Aisling Bea is also part of the cast alongside Jayde Adams, Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Nandi Hudson, Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson.

When her casting was announced last month, Aisling said that after two years of the pandemic, she was "ready to Relight My Fire and get singing and dancing in this feel-good joy fest of a movie".

The crew and cast move to Athens next where the weather will be warmer but the welcome won't beat Lancashire.

