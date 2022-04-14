A two-year-old child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a motorbike in Wigan.

A blue Suzuki GS 500 motorcycle hit the toddler on Petticoat Lane, Ince, at around 12:15pm on Wednesday 13 April, 2022, before leaving the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for the driver of the motorbike and have appealed for anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident to contact them.

Inspector Sam Davies, of GMPs Wigan Response Policing Team, said: "We are appealing for the public's help in order to trace the rider of the motorcycle and establish what exactly has happened in the moments leading up to the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 1245 of the 13th April 2022.

Information can also be given via the Live Chat service on our website: www.gmp.police.u or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.