The oldest and "much loved" resident of Blackpool Zoo, Darwin the Tortoise, has died at the age of 105.

Zookeepers said the Aldabra tortoise had been receiving specialist treatment for a leg problem which had deteriorated.

Despite the best efforts of keepers and vets, and consulting with leading worldwide reptile veterinarians, they had to make the "very difficult decision" to put him to sleep.

Thought to be 105 years old, Darwin arrived before the zoo opened in 1972 and became an iconic resident over the five decades he lived there.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Zoo said: "He was a wonderful link for so many people to the fascination of reptiles and he has really inspired the next generation of conservationists."

Aldabra tortoises are one of the largest species of tortoise in the world originating from the islands of Aldabra Atoll, Seychelles, and they are the longest living animal on the planet.

"He is an irreplaceable feature of the Blackpool Zoo’s history", the spokesperson said.

"He had a personality on par with his size, making him a hugely popular member of our zoo family and was loved by all of our visitors.

"Staff and keepers are extremely saddened at his passing and are being comforted by the kind messages of condolence we are receiving."