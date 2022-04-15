A man has been arrested after a woman reported a stranger had cut off a chunk of her hair at a bus stop in Manchester city centre.

Police say a man in his 50s is being questioned on suspicion of assault, following the alleged incident on Oxford Road on Friday, 8 March, night.

Large chunk of Emma Clarke's hair allegedly snipped off at a bus stop in Manchester Credit: MEN

In a statement on Twitter Greater Manchester Police City Centre said: "We have arrested a male in his 50's for assault."This is in relation to reports of a male approaching women and cutting their hair. The male remains in police custody for questioning and further enquiries."

Emma Clark works as a hairdresser and has been traumatised by the random attack Credit: MEN

Emma Clark, 32, who works as a hairdresser, shared images showing long strands of her hair, which had been snipped off.

She says between eight to 10 inches had been cut off on one side.The mum-of-four said: "I felt a snip sensation and at first I thought a bee had buzzed past me or something like that."

Emma Clark says up to 10 inches of hair was snipped off on one side Credit: MEN

She told the Manchester Evening News the incident had left her traumatised and she will not travel on a bus again in Greater Manchester.

She said she wanted to speak out to warn other women.