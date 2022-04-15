The NHS is inviting thousands of people to "grab a jab" as it steps up its Covid vaccination campaign over the Easter weekend.

Health bosses say more than 32,000 appointments are available across the North West over the next four days.

Staff and volunteers are preparing to protect all those who are eligible, with vaccines for the whole family available including 5 to 11 year olds, booster jabs for all adults and spring doses for those who are eligible.

So far, 10,000 people have booked in for a jab between Good Friday and Easter Monday, taking advantage of the long bank holiday weekend.

More than 300 sites will be open across the region for walk-ins.

While appointments can be booked online, more than 300 sites across the region are offering walk-in slots.

Some of the sites open this weekend include Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, which will have Easter eggs and mascots at walk-in clinics for children on Friday and Saturday.

St John's Shopping Centre in Preston and the Etihad stadium in Manchester will be open every day of the Easter weekend.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu Credit: NHS

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England and NHS Improvement and Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in the north west, said: “With thousands of vaccination appointments available, the bank holiday weekend is the perfect time for the whole family to get vaccinated and protected from Covid-19.

“As infection rates rise within the community, it’s vital families are protected with the life-saving jab. Whatever your plans are this Easter weekend, find a convenient walk-in site near you or book an appointment online.”

Alder Hey - one of the locations where you can "grab a jab" over Easter

In the North West, more than 14.8 million vaccinations have been delivered, including 3.8 million booster jabs, part of 120 million nationally.

Since March, the NHS has been offering spring booster jabs to eligible people aged 75 and over, adult care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 and over, with about one in three of those eligible already having received their top-up jab.

In January, the NHS began vaccinating at risk 5 to 11s and more recently expanded to all children aged 5 to 11 in line with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.