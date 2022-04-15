A postman is recovering after he was ambushed by a thief dressed as a builder - who assaulted him before stealing his postbag.

It is believed the offender had been lying in wait, disguised in builders clothing and a hard hat, for the postman who had just collected a high value jewellery in Liverpool city centre.

He then attacked him, at the junction of Harrington Street and Dorans Lane at around 4.45pm on 28 March, before running to a white van, which was waiting for him on North John Street, before driving off towards Victoria Street.

Merseyside Police has now issued images of two men who it believes could assist with its investigation after trawling through CCTV and speaking to witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: “This was a cowardly attack against a victim going about his daily duties. Fortunately he was not seriously injured but was understandably distressed after the attack.

"I am appealing to the two men featured in these images, or anyone who recognises them to come forward.

We believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact us @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or ring 101 with reference 22000214661.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.