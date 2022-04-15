Severe delays on M6 in Greater Manchester as lorry falls on its side
There are severe delays for motorists looking to get away for the Bank Holiday weekend as part of the southbound M6 is closed.
The section, between J26 Orrell Interchange (M58) and J23 Haydock Island (A580), in Greater Manchester is shut after a lorry fell on its side.
It is thought the lorry left the carriageway and come to rest in the nearside verge between J24 (St Helens) and J23 in the early hours of 15 April.
Although the vehicle has now been righted, National Highways say they expect delays to continue until at least 3pm.
Diversion in place - follow hollow square symbol
Exit the M6 southbound at J26
At the roundabout take the first exit and cross over the M6
At the next roundabout take the second exit on to the M58 westbound
Exit at J3
At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A570 southbound
Remain on the A570 southbound to the junction with the A580 East Lancs Road
Turn left on the A580 eastbound
Exit at the Haydock Interchange with the M6 (J23)
Take the fourth exit to re-join the M6 southbound to continue onward journey