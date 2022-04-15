There are severe delays for motorists looking to get away for the Bank Holiday weekend as part of the southbound M6 is closed.

The section, between J26 Orrell Interchange (M58) and J23 Haydock Island (A580), in Greater Manchester is shut after a lorry fell on its side.

It is thought the lorry left the carriageway and come to rest in the nearside verge between J24 (St Helens) and J23 in the early hours of 15 April.

Although the vehicle has now been righted, National Highways say they expect delays to continue until at least 3pm.

Diversion in place - follow hollow square symbol