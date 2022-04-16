Lifesaving Labradoodle helps to save another dog by donating blood

Play Brightcove video

A lifesaving labradoodle from Wigan has saved the life of another dog after giving blood for a transfusion.

Bridget, a 10 year old Shorkie from Wales, was saved after receiving blood from Cora.

Cora had just donated her blood at a Pet Blood Bank donation session in Ellesmere Port when it was immediately taken for Bridget who was suffering from severe anaemia.

Now, Bridget’s owners are urging those with suitable dogs to come forward as lifesaving blood donors.

Bridget became unwell following an unexpected complication with her diabetes and was taken to Animal Trust Vets Ellesmere Port.

The continued blood loss was difficult to control which resulted in her becoming anaemic.

At the same time as Bridget was in one room at the vets, Pet Blood Bank was holding one of their donation sessions in some of the other rooms. Having identified that Bridget needed blood, a compatible donor for her was immediately identified from the list of dogs Pet Blood Bank had giving blood that day.

Cora was the lifesaving donor who had just donated a unit of blood, which the practice took to use for Bridget’s transfusion.

Cora’s owner, Julie, said: "Helping other animals in need fills us with pride. Cora will retire from donating this year, so we were emotionally touched she helped by being a blood match on the day for Bridget."

Within hours, Bridget was brighter and was able to go back home. Three days later, she returned for a check-up and thankfully was back to her normal self.

Bridget’s owner, Martyn, said: "It is very hard to express how grateful I am to Cora and her owners for facilitating her blood donation. It is immeasurable. I will always be in gratitude to Cora and her family."

Animal Trust Vets Ellesmere Port, as well as other venues across the North West, runs regular donation sessions with Pet Blood Bank.

Launched in 2007, Pet Blood Bank UK is the only charity that provides a blood bank service for all vets across the UK.

Similar to the human blood service, pet owners kindly bring along their much loved companions to give blood at one of our many sessions across the country.

The blood is then taken to a processing centre where it is separated into red blood cells and plasma products, and then stored ready for dispatch.

Every unit of blood helps save up to four other lives, saving thousands of lives every year.

Donor dog criteria

Fit and healthy

Between one and eight years old

Weigh more than 25kg

Confident and enjoys meeting new people

Nearby donation venues

Animal Trust, Ellesmere Port

Rutland House Vets, St Helens

Vets4Pets Leigh

Woodcroft Veterinary Hospital, Cheadle

Animal Trust, Blackburn

Visit www.petbloodbankuk.org to find out more about your dog becoming a donor or the other ways you can get involved.