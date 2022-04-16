Police appeal after man 'picked up toddler from pram'

Police are appealing for information following a report of an incident where a man took a toddler from a pram.Police were called to Heysham Road, close to a Tesco Express in Hesham, Lancashire, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (April 13).A woman had been pushing her child in a pram when she stopped to get some money from a cash machine. The woman reached under the pram and when she looked up a man was holding her 20-month-old daughter.The woman screamed, taking back the child, with the man making off from the scene, running through an alleyway behind Tesco.The baby was not injured and no arrests have been made.Lancashire Police say their officers have conducted numerous CCTV and investigative enquiries and are now appealing to the public for information.Det Insp Andy Ellis, of Lancaster CID, said: “This is clearly a very concerning incident and we want to identify the man involved as soon as possible.“Thankfully both mother and daughter were unharmed.“It would appear at this stage the man has just held the child, as opposed to attempting anything more serious, however, this is clearly worrying.“If you saw what happened, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident, please come forward immediately.”