Police and Coastguard officers have evacuated people from Formby beach following the discovery of a 'suspicious object'.

People were told to leave the area as the emergency services rushed to the scene.

The army's bomb disposal unit has also been dispatched.

Suspicious object forces beach evacuation

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has been informed about a suspicious object found on Formby Beach by a member of the public.

"The area has been cordoned off by Southport and Crosby Coastguard Rescue Teams, Formby lifeguards, Merseyside Police and Formby beach rangers.

"Explosives and Ordnance Division are on their way to the scene. "