Jackie Weaver has starred in a new video as a part of a national called Make A Change aimed at encouraging more people to be involved in parish and town councils and lowering the average age of councillors.

Jackie became an internet sensation in February 2021 after her now infamous town council meeting went viral.

The newly released video, filmed on behalf of the National Association of Local Councils, sees a sports car arriving in a town with Jackie in the driver's seat.

After parking up, Jackie makes her way throughout town, talking about the importance of everyone having a stake in their community and getting involved in their local council.

The national association's Make A Change campaign encourages people from all backgrounds and experiences to get involved with their local council and consider putting themselves forward for election to help make the council more representative of the community.

Jackie, the Chief Officer of the Cheshire Association of Cheshire Councils, said: "Our local councils in the country exist and flourish thanks to the commitment of our 100,000-strong councillors upon whom we depend. You might call them the usual suspects.

"But, we have a problem. We have far too many vacant seats. We need to reach out to the unusual suspects."