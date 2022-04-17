Play Brightcove video

A mum from Lancashire who is competing in the Invictus Games has met the Duke of Sussex on the opening day of the international sporting event.

Warrant Officer Gillian Charlton serves in the Army Welfare Service and has survived breast cancer.

She's competing in the swimming, power lifting and indoor rowing contests taking place in the Netherlands.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women.

Gillian met Prince Harry on the opening day of the Invictus Games

Gillian, who lives in Chorley and works at Fulwood Barracks in Preston, said: "I couldn't be more excited especially now that I'm here finally at The Hague.

"It's really exciting - it has been postponed two times.

"We came into the sports village yesterday, the setup is absolutely amazing.

"Meeting all the other competitors in the other countries is just incredible."

Gillian, who has been in army for nearly 23 years and serves at Fullwood Barracks in Preston, is competing in the swimming on Tuesday, rowing on Wednesday and - her favourite contest - the powerlifting on Thursday.

In 2018 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said: "I was really fit at to the time, I was really healthy. Being fit and healthy was a massive part of my identity as a soldier."

"I went and had my treatment which was successful, thankfully," Gillian added.

"But after that, I really really struggled. I struggled mentally, to get back to physical fitness, to start enjoying the things that I used to enjoy because I actually felt quite fragile and vulnerable."

Gillian was involved in sports recovery activities as part of her recovery process and came across the Invictus Games and thought that she would apply and see if she was successful.

She said: "And here we are today. It's just it's just an amazing thing to be part of.

"Here we've got I think, 17 different nations competing at the moment. We are from all different countries. We don't speak each other's language. But we all absolutely understand what it's like to have served your country and to have suffered some sort of life changing illness or injury.

"And actually the support that we gain from each other gives us that mental strength and we draw on each other's resilience to be able to move forward in our life."

Gillian with husband Mark Charlton and their children Ned and Gene Credit: Family handout

She's being supported at the Games by her husband Mark, who is also a serving soldier, and her youngest son Ned, 12, who attends Parklands School in Chorley.

Elder son Gene has stayed at home to cheer her on from in front of the TV screen.

Gill prepared for the Games by training at the All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley who have supported her with a membership.

Having met the Duke of Sussex before the opening ceremony Gillian said: "Prince Harry is a really genuine, great guy.

"He's the reason that we're all here together. So it was just incredible to meet him.

"He is our hero. There are many heroes here but he is our hero."