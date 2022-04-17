Northern comedians unite for Ukraine Charity fundraiser

Play Brightcove video

Comedian Justin Moorhouse spoke to Lucy and Andy about the fundraising show.

Northern comedians John Thomson and Justin Moorhouse are staging an Easter comedy Eggstravaganza for Ukraine at Manchester's 02 Apollo this Easter Monday, April 18 2022.

The show, which will be hosted by the pair, aims to raise funds for international charity, the Legacy of War Foundation, which provides support to civilians affected by conflict.

Thomson and Moorhouse quickly put the show together by asking their comedian pals to get involved and within an hour flights had been changed and plans rescheduled in order to be part of the event.

"I'm so chuffed that we've booked the likes of Jason Manford, Dave Spikey and Johnny Vegas,” said Thomson.

“We've also got the brilliant Kiri Pritchard-McLean, who is making a big name for herself on Have I Got News For You and Live at the Apollo. We have also secured the legends that are Mick Miller, Ted Robbins and Les Dennis - that's a boy band I'd like to see formed."

Comic actor John Thomson Credit: Press Association

“The Northwest comedy scene is incredible. We've managed to pick from the very best we've got, from Britain’s Got Talent finalists Daliso Chaponda and Steve Royle to Liverpool's Adam Rowe, whose Have A Word podcast is smashing all sorts of records,” added Moorhouse.

“Finishing off the bill are Blackburn's Tez Ilyas from BBC's Man Like Mobeen, the hilarious Nina Gilligan and Tom Binns, the man behind Ivan Brackenbury – these are just some wonderful comedians who are giving us their time.”

The Easter comedy Eggstravaganza for Ukraine takes place at Manchester 02 Apollo on Easter Monday.

The pair added: “Everyone has been shocked, saddened and powerless by what’s been happening in Ukraine over the past few weeks.

“We knew we had to help out one of our own, Ukrainian president and former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all those affected by conflict by putting on a very special show to raise money for the Legacy of War Foundation.