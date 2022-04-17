Two cars both end up in the same front garden after road collision

Two cars crashed into each other and both landed in the front garden of a terraced house.Police and firefighters rushed to the scene in Gorton, Manchester, just after 6.45pm on Saturday, April 16.Reddish Lane was closed between Debdale Lane and Turnbull Road after the smash, according to Transport for Greater Manchester.Structural safety checks have been carried out in the wake of the collision, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Credit: MEN Media

Two cars appear to have gone over the front garden wall.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured, or the extent of damage.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 6:45pm this evening we were called to attend a road traffic collision involving two vehicles that had gone into a house on Reddish Lane, Manchester.“Two fire engines from Gorton fire station were quickly at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles were assessed by firefighters, who carried out safety checks of the property and area before departing after around an hour.”