More than a thousand people have attended a memorial walk in memory of the Lake District's most famous dog.

Max the springer spaniel won hearts after providing virtual therapy to people across the world during the pandemic. He died earlier this month from a brain tumour.

Walkers wore orange in memory of the orange collar worn by Max, and gathered in Keswick.

Max the springer spaniel gained an international following thanks to his adventures captured on social media by his owner Kerry Irving.

Kerry Irving credits Max with giving him a reason to live after a crash left him unable to walk and with severe depression.

Mr Irving made the decision in 2016 to have him trained as a therapy dog by Assistance Dogs UK so he could make visits to schools, hospitals and hospices.

During the Covid pandemic Max provided comfort to his social media followers, who were able to join him on his daily walks through Facebook Live.

Since 2017, Max has met more than 10,000 people through meet-and-greets, charity walks, appearances and school visits and helped to raise nearly £300,000 for a number of charities, including PDSA.