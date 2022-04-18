A resident has escaped from a burning house after a suspected arson attack in Bolton on Easter Monday.

Firefighters were called to Pentland Terrace around 3:30am on Monday 18 April after reports of a fire.

Flames spread to the end terrace property but the resident managed to escape the building after the smoke alarms went off.

Three fire engines from Bolton Central and Bolton North fire stations were quickly mobilised to the scene Credit: MEN

Fire chiefs say the blaze was 'deliberately lit' in an outbuilding in the back garden of a home.

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the ground and first floor windows and the roof of the home.Around 15 firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze. It is understood police also attended the incident.

Credit: MEN

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) spokesperson said: "At around 3.30am this morning (Monday 18 April) we were called to a report of a fire on Pentland Terrace, Bolton.

"The fire involved an outbuilding and had spread to the ground floor and first floor of a house, also reaching the roof space.“Three fire engines from Bolton Central and Bolton North fire stations were quickly mobilised to the scene, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked hard to tackle the blaze in sectors using three hose reels.

Credit: MEN

"GMFRS crews were in attendance at the scene for just over three hours.

"The occupant of the property was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, and we want to take this opportunity to stress the importance of regularly testing your smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly."

The station manager at Bolton North and Horwich fire stations, Ady Taylor, tweeted a picture of the house with the message: "An incident I attended early hours this morning in ⁦⁦Bolton with ⁦@manchesterfire⁩, a deliberately set fire outside which spread to the house and roof space.

"The occupier had a working smoke alarm which alerted them to the fire."

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for a comment.