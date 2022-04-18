A man from Rainhill died minutes before Liverpool's Champions League match against Benfica at Anfield Stadium.

Terrance 'Terry' Judge collapsed a few minutes before kick-off on Wednesday 13 April.

He attended the match with his 19-year-old son Oliver and brother. It was when they had all got to their seats that he began feeling unwell.

Terry (left) leaves behind, Louise, Oliver, Charley his brothers, Barry and Kevin, and his sister-in-law Jean. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Moments later Terry collapsed and dozens of Liverpool FC supporters, paramedics and stewards rushed to help him.

The 63-year-old was taken to Royal Liverpool Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Terry's wife Louise, 50, said her husband's death came as a "huge shock" and the family is devastated.

She was comforted by the hundreds of Liverpool FC fans who have paid tribute as well as her family and friends who have reached out over the past couple of days.

Louise said: "A friend was behind him at the match and called me to tell me that Terry was not alone while he wasn't well, people were trying to help him.

"He also said he didn't seem to be suffering and we're taking comfort from that."

She added: "We're taking comfort that he was in the place he was in the best possible place he would have wanted to be."

"LFC was amazing, they paid for their [the family's] taxi from Anfield to the Royal so they could be with him.

"We have had a huge, beautiful bouquet from LFC and a call from the Chaplain, and that was on the memorial of Hillsborough."

Terry worked as a computer operator for Camelot's National Lottery since 1994.

When he was younger he was in the LFC reserves and held a season ticket for "his reds" for around 50 years.

Louise described her husband as a "very gentle person" who "would do absolutely anything for you".

Terry's wife Louise said he adored his springer spaniel, Charley, who they got in January last year Credit: Liverpool Echo

She said: "Football and family was his life and he was such a kind, warm and gentle man.

"He would do anything for you and was the most amazing dad to Oliver.

"When Oliver would go on nights out he would go and drive into town to get him at four in the morning just to make sure he got home safely."Louise said Terry wasn't well over the last couple of years.

He was hospitalised after catching Covid in March 2020.

"Terry caught coronavirus after returning from Liverpool's match with Atletico Madrid in March 2020 and ended up being hospitalised."

Louise said since he caught the virus he then suffered from long Covid and other heart-related problems.Louise said: "He actually went to a cardiologist on Wednesday morning before the match after he said he 'couldn't live like this anymore'. He was struggling to put his socks on sometimes.

"They said his heart rate went from steady, to moderate and then to serious. He decided he had enough of living the way he was and wanted to change."Since her husband's death, Louise said she was overwhelmed by the support she had received from LFC, Merseyside Police, the North West Ambulance Service, and the hundreds of people who have paid tribute to Terry and wanted to thank them.

Terry leaves behind, Louise, Oliver, Charley his brothers, Barry and Kevin, and his sister-in-law Jean.