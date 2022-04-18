Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes unhurt in car crash

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been involved in a car crash.

The 27-year old midfielder was unhurt in the collision on Monday morning (18 April). He is expected to train with the rest of Ralf Rangnick's squad ahead of tomorrow's Premier League encounter with rivals Liverpool.

The Portugal international has scored nine goals in 30 league appearances for United this season.

He most recently appeared in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Norwich City and is expected to be in the starting line-up for the match against Liverpool.

Manchester United have not commented about the crash. Interim manager Ralph Rangnick is due to give a press conference on Monday afternoon.