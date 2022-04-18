South Manchester Irish social club celebrates 50th anniversary

Play Brightcove video

St. Kentigern’s Irish Social Club in Fallowfield is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The popular club is used for a variety of purposes including Irish dancing lessons and concerts. The current building was constructed after the club had outgrown the original church, and hosted its first dance in 1971. Since then, it has become a hub for the Irish diaspora in South Manchester as well as welcoming those from outside the community.

The card game 'Don' is popular on a Tuesday night

St Kent’s has also welcomed some of the biggest musicians from Ireland such as The Wolfetones and The Kilkennys. The building was constructed voluntarily by Irish labourers who would turn up after work to help build the parish hall.

Kevin Fitzpatrick is the manager of St. Kentigern's Irish Social Club

Current manager Kevin Fitzpatrick joined the club in 2002 after being headhunted by Father Tom Connolly who was on the hunt for a new chief. Since being in charge, the club has won 15 national awards and raised almost £2 million.

People used to come to St Kent’s back in the 70s for the dancing and to meet people. You’d be queueing up Hart Road just to get in here and it would be one in, one out. Kevin Fitzpatrick, Manager, St Kent's

Kevin is hopeful for the next 50 years: “To it be standing in such great fittle 50 years later and to be so active, it is a community club. And I hope we can keep her going for another 50”