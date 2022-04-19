Boxer Amir Khan says he and his wife were threatened and robbed at gunpoint in East London.

The former world champion from Bolton shared his experience on social media after the incident on Monday, 18 April.

The 35-year-old tweeted: "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me.

"2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe."

Police confirmed an investigation had been launched.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 2115 on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton.

“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing. There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

“Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.