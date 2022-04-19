CCTV footage has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a takeaway worker was head-butted in a racially-aggravated attack.

At around 8:30pm on Friday, 25 March it was reported that a man was assaulted at a takeaway on Bedford Road, Birkenhead.

A customer who entered the takeaway with his dog was reported to have directed racial slurs at worker before approaching the counter, head-butting him and then leaving on foot.

Police say the incident took place at takeaway on Bedford Road Credit: Google Streetmaps

Police say the victim was left uninjured but was clearly shocked by the incident.

Detective Inspector Andrew Schofield said: “It is completely and utterly unacceptable for anyone to be subject to verbal and physical racial abuse and we simply will not tolerate people being targeted in this way.

“We think the man pictured may hold vital information so I would encourage him, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward as soon as possible.

Police issue CCTV images of man they want to speak to Credit: Merseyside Police

“If you were in the takeaway at the time of the assault and may have witnessed the incident or have any information, we would like to hear from you.

“Whether you let us know directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, please get in touch and we can take action.”

Anyone with information about this hate crime or other incidents in this area is asked contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000207954.